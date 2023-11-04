Daylight Saving Time Ends This Weekend

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning. The time will go back one hour as we switch to Standard Time. In the fall, when the days get shorter, the clocks are set back to standard time. This adjustment helps to align waking hours with natural daylight, preventing people from waking up and going to school or work in the dark.

It also provides some benefits related to energy conservation, as it reduces the need for lighting in the morning hours when many people are waking up and getting ready for the day. With this time change will come brighter mornings and darker evenings. The shift in the time change moves sunrise and sunset one hour earlier. The sunset on Sunday evening will be before 5 PM, on the plus side, the sunrise will shift back to before 7 AM for a few days. We are currently losing about 3 minutes of daylight each day. This will continue until the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, which is December 21 this year. One past December 21, the days will start to get longer as the sun begins making its way back toward and north of the Equator

