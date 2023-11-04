Daylight Saving Time Ends: Set Clocks Back One Hour Tonight

Before you hit the pillow tonight, remember to set the clocks back one hour, as Daylight Saving Time ends. The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, when they're turned back to 1 a.m. The act of falling back and springing forward for daylight saving time has been largely derided and lampooned in recent years, but remains in place in Ontario while other provinces have seen it fall by the wayside.

The change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening, but it will be lighter earlier in the morning except for in Yukon and most of Saskatchewan, where clocks stay put year-round. And with the time change, the Greater Sudbury Fire Services are urging people to take the opportunity to install new batteries in their smoke and CO detectors

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Daylight saving time ends this Sunday: How turning the clocks back can hurt your healthExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

CP24: Police advocate for road safety as Daylight Saving Time endsToronto police are asking drivers and pedestrians in the city to be extra careful as Daylight Saving Time reaches its end this weekend.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: As Daylight Saving Time ends Toronto police warn drivers, pedestrians to be carefulToronto police are asking drivers and pedestrians in the city to be extra careful as Daylight Saving Time reaches its end this weekend.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

YAHOOFINANCECA: Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time changeCHICAGO (AP) — Brunch dates and flag football games might be a little easier to get to this Sunday, when phones grace early-risers with an extra hour of rest...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Toronto Police remind drivers and pedestrians to be vigilant as daylight saving time endsAs daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend, Toronto Police, concerned about diminished visibility, have shared safety tips for all road users.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

NTVNEWSNL: Daylight Saving Time Ends This WeekendDon’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning. The time will go back one hour as we switch to Standard Time. In the fall, when the days get shorter, the clocks are set back to standard time. This adjustment helps to align waking hours with natural daylight, preventing people from waking up and going to school or work in the dark. It also provides some benefits related to energy conservation, as it reduces the need for lighting in the morning hours when many people are waking up and getting ready for the day. With this time change will come brighter mornings and darker evenings. The shift in the time change moves sunrise and sunset one hour earlier. The sunset on Sunday evening will be before 5 PM, on the plus side, the sunrise will shift back to before 7 AM for a few days. We are currently losing about 3 minutes of daylight each day. This will continue until the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, which is December 21 this year. One past December 21, the days will start to get longer as the sun begins making its way back toward and north of the Equator.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more »