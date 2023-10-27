Dartmouth voyeur gets 21 months in jail, three years' probation for latest crimes

HALIFAX, N.S. — A Dartmouth peeping Tom has been handed a 21-month jail sentence and three years’ probation after pleading guilty to his 13th voyeurism offence, as well as charges of sexual assault and breaching probation.“The sentence that I impose I hope sends a message to Mr. Wright and to other people that if you violate people’s sexual integrity and violate their privacy, there’s going to be consequences.” Judge Christine Driscoll said.

He let the officers look at the contents of the iPad and was arrested after they discovered a photo and a video of a woman that he had surreptitiously recorded from outside her bedroom window a few minutes earlier.

On one of the devices, police found pictures of a naked woman who was lying face down on a couch and appeared to be passed out. In the photos, a male’s hand is shown touching the woman’s thigh and squeezing her breasts.The woman recalled she and Wright had returned to their friends’ apartment that night after drinking at a bar in downtown Halifax. headtopics.com

Eleven of the voyeurism charges involved three women who lived in the Inverary Drive area in Dartmouth, where Wright was living at the time. Wright admitted watching one of those women on 22 occasions between May 2019 and December 2020, another woman twice and the third victim once.

“That is obviously a huge risk factor. It’s just very, very concerning for the Crown and for the public.” “Mr. Wright was well aware of the harm done by his earlier voyeurism charges, having heard the effect that it had on his victims,” Driscoll said. “He changed their lives, how they felt in their homes, and caused two of them to move. headtopics.com

