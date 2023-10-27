SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireDARTMOUTH, N.S. — The Banook Canoe Club in Dartmouth will use over $115,000 in federal funding help to draft plans for renovating its community clubhouse.

The non-profit organization is looking to modernize the Lake Banook Clubhouse, a historical building dating back to 1903, which has been a staple and in the community as a space to host weddings, dances and other social events.

The project aims to make the clubhouse fully accessible and safe for all rowers and visitors alike while maintaining its historic character.Fall River's Michelle Russell advances to another semi at Canoe '22 at Dartmouth's Lake Banook headtopics.com

The club will use the $115,128 gifted by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to begin architectural and engineering draft plans. The club’s newly launched capital campaign, Paddle Up, aims to raise $5 million for the completion of the rebuild project.

"So many people have used this space over the decades in the history of this special spot and keeping that tradition going forward just cements it more in our community," said Karen Furneaux, assistant coach at the Banook Canoe Club. headtopics.com

"I know the hearts of Dartmouthians and Nova Scotians and people from all over will support this initiative and this big final push."

