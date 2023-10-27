Danielle Smith says Alberta's CPP exit campaign will continue despite questions over numbers

Smith says her government stands by its assertion that Alberta deserves $334 billion if it leaves the Canada Pension Plan — a figure that represents more than half of all CPP assets. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board pegs Alberta's share of the CPP at 16 per cent.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a news conference in Calgary this month.

Smith reiterated comments she made a day earlier in Edmonton that until that transfer number is nailed down, she will not ask Albertans to vote in a referendum on leaving the CPP."Albertans want to know what the number will be.

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said it's time for Smith's government to stop altogether with its yo-yo messaging. "Two days ago, the premier and I think Jim Dinning were completely confident that the number was a good number," Notley told reporters Thursday in Calgary. headtopics.com

For the past month, Smith's government has been expounding in ads and an online survey the benefits that could come to Albertans with a $334-billion transfer from the CPP. That would include lower premiums, higher pensions and perhaps thousands of dollars in bonus payments to seniors.

They note the survey doesn't ask Albertans if they want to leave the CPP, but instead only asks them how they would like an Alberta plan structured. The advertising trumpets the benefits claimed in a government-commissioned report from analyst LifeWorks — which computed the $334-billion figure — but avoids mentioning the potential risks and downsides also flagged by LifeWorks. headtopics.com

She is then tentatively slated to make a decision on whether there is enough public interest in an Alberta pension plan to take it to referendum, with that vote possibly coming in 2025.Freeland will meet with provincial counterparts to discuss Alberta's plan to leave CPP

