Dalio Defends His Decades-Long Investment in China

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio defends his long-term investment in China, stating that it has been profitable despite recent tensions. Asian stocks are expected to rise as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirms rate cuts. Carlyle CEO receives a $187 million pay package in his first year. Gold prices reach a new record high above $2,300 after Powell's comments. Voters reject a $2 billion stadium subsidy for the NFL's Chiefs. David Einhorn pitches a long bet on chemicals company Solvay.
Bond firm faces a lawsuit from a former employee over alleged lapses with HBCU loans. L'Oreal considers acquiring a stake in the €3 billion perfume brand Amouage. Fed's Kugler suggests that lower interest rates this year would be appropriate. A survey reveals that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work'. Experts advise Canadians to shift their parked RRSP contributions into drive. Rising grocery prices and tight budgets lead to a decrease in food waste. Financial commentator suggests tapping into home equity for retirement income. Study finds that using emojis in service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%. Tips on how to avoid paying the pink tax
