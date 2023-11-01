Dabrowski, Routliffe advance to doubles semis at year-ending WTA Finals

Dabrowski and Routliffe took a commanding 5-2 lead in the second set. Then, serving for the match at 40-0, Dabrowski saw her first three match points defended before finally clinching their second victory of the finals. The duo opened with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over top seeds Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff of the United States on Sunday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who grew up in Ontario and used to represent Canada before switching allegiances to her native New Zealand, close out the preliminary round with a match against fourth seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCITIZEN: Dabrowski, Routliffe advance to doubles semis at year-ending WTA FinalsCANCÚN, Mexico — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the semifinals of the doubles event at the season-ending WTA Finals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over sixth seeds Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonar

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Swiatek stages comeback to win opening match at WTA FinalsIga Swiatek overcomes a first set deficit to defeat Marketa Vondrousova in her first match of the group stage at the WTA Finals in Cancun.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: WTA defends its court after No. 1 Sabalenka calls conditions at finals ‘another level of disrespect’Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka says court at WTA Finals is not up to par

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Tennis-Gauff 'feeling the love' in Cancun after maiden WTA Finals winExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Tennis-Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka at WTA FinalsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Canadian Surfer Sanoa Dempfle-Olin Makes History at Pan American Games18-year-old Sanoa Dempfle-Olin becomes the first Canadian surfer to qualify for the Olympics after reaching the finals of the Pan American Games in Chile.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕