Dabrowski, Routliffe advance to doubles semis at year-ending WTA Finals

Dabrowski and Routliffe took a commanding 5-2 lead in the second set. Then, serving for the match at 40-0, Dabrowski saw her first three match points defended before finally clinching their second victory of the finals. The duo opened with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over top seeds Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff of the United States on Sunday.
Dabrowski and Routliffe, who grew up in Ontario and used to represent Canada before switching allegiances to her native New Zealand, close out the preliminary round with a match against fourth seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia.
