Cyclist Teaches Kids a Lesson After They Throw Rocks at Him

A group of children ended up throwing rocks at the wrong cyclist when he decided to teach them a lesson. Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. Depending on where you happen to live, a group of young people just hanging around can be a normal sight or a reason for concern.
Similarly, cyclists most likely know that certain places are bizarrely hostile to bicycles and others see it as a regular part of life. But regardless of where you are, a simple commute normally doesn’t come with kids attacking you for fun. But little did they know that they had messed with the wrong cyclist who sprung into action immediately to get revenge and turn their hooliganism into a learning moment. We also got in touch with karnasaurus to learn a bit more. A group of children ended up throwing rocks at the wrong cyclist when he decided to teach them a lesson. We got in touch with karnasaurus, who posted the story, and he was kind enough to answer some of our questions. We were curious to hear what he thought was the kids’s motivation
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 17. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 17. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »
Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »
Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 53. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »