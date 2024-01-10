Cutter Gauthier's Decision to Leave the Flyers and Trade to Anaheim

TSN Hockey Insiders Chris Johnston, Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun join host James Duthie to discuss Cutter Gauthier’s decision to move on from the Flyers, the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation,We just watched Cutter Gauthier dominate at the World Juniors. Looks like a future NHL star – just not in Philadelphia. Why did he not want to play in Philly, forcing the trade to Anaheim?Yes, that was the unanswered question after a bombshell of a trade.

I reached out to Cutter Gauthier's agent, Kurt Overhardt, earlier on Tuesday and I asked him that very question and here's what he was ready to say."It's a private issue between the player and his family. We definitely had conversations with Philadelphia, very respectable conversations with Philadelphia about it. We've chosen just to take the high road and leave all that information private." And Overhardt went on to say that, you know, he's happy, that it's a good trade for both teams and that everyone can move on. I gues





TSN_Sports » / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travis Konecny scores short-handed goal as Philadelphia Flyers top the Calgary Flames 3-2Road rage incident near Beiseker results in charges against Drumheller man as 80-year-old hospitalizedAir Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes More start-ups, applications in health-care, questions around flaws and CO2 emissions: AI predictions for 2024 Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been the buzzword on everyone’s lips for the last few years. But what’s to come in the next 12 months of development? Experts talk AI in the doctor’s office, the growing questions around flaws and regulation, and its hidden climate impact.In 1999 fears were rising about the end of the world — but if civilization had actually melted down thanks to an end-of-millennium technological apocalypse, at least we would have gone out in style

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Tom Henke's Career and TradeTom Henke turns 66 today. The Blue Jays acquired him as compensation for the Rangers' signing of Cliff Johnson. The trade turned out to be in favor of the Jays, as Henke had an impressive start to his career. However, it was surprising that he received MVP and Rookie of the Year votes.

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Ukrainian Family Forced to Leave Home Due to WarA Ukrainian family had to leave their newly built home due to the war in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. They were forced to seek shelter in air-raid shelters and decided to leave the city after five days of bombings and missile explosions. The family had just finished building their dream house before the war broke out.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Xi’s Solution for China’s Economy Risks Triggering New Trade WarChastened Economists Hopeful for US Soft Landing, Fed Rate CutsZimbabwe Rescues All 15 Trapped Miners Alive: Mines MinisterCanada job gains miss forecast, jobless rate steady at 5.8%Expect 2024 downturn followed by a rate-cut rebound: economistsU.S

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Houthi Attacks Start Shutting Down Red Sea Merchant ShippingHouthi attacks in the Red Sea have started to disrupt merchant shipping, raising concerns about the safety of the crucial trade route.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Upgrade Your Holiday Looks with These Cute AccessoriesA few key holiday party accessories will upgrade your go-to looks without splurging on a whole new wardrobe. From jewel-encrusted headbands to shimmery tights, here are our top picks for the cutest holiday accessories that will leave you sparkling all night long.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »