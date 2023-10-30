Curry scores 24 with four late threes to lead Warriors over Rockets

They went on top by 2 with a basket by Jalen Green midway through the fourth quarter. That's when Curry took over, making four 3-pointers in less than two minutes to power a 15-2 run that gave Golden State a 100-89 lead with about three minutes left.

Since the NBA began tracking games started in 1982, no player had appeared in more games and started them all than Paul had entering Sunday. Including playoffs, Paul started the first 1,365 games of his NBA career.

Paul, who checked in with 6:58 left in the first quarter, had eight points and seven assists in 27 minutes after combining for 24 points and 21 assists in Golden State’s first two games this season. Draymond Green, who coach Steve Kerr said was on a minutes restriction, had four points, five rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes.Houston scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to tie it at 81-81. Paul made a jump shot to put Golden State back on top. headtopics.com

The Warriors were up by 13 after a 3-pointer by Curry with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.

