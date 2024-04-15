Currency Intervention Becomes Key Battleground in Emerging Markets

-- Currency intervention has become a key battleground in emerging markets , especially Asia , as the latest leg up in the dollar piles pressure on officials to act.Malaysia’s central bank on Monday signaled that it stood ready to support the ringgit, which is hovering close to a 26-year low. In South Korea, Thailand and Poland, officials have said they are closely monitoring for currency volatility or spelled out they’ll step in if needed.

“The committee will continue to closely monitor the volatilities in the foreign exchange market,” policymakers said at their April 10 meeting. They kept interest rates on hold at the gathering to help the currency, defying the wishes of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin who has stressed the need to ease policy.

Their latest official foray was on April 2 when the local currency slid to a four-year low. In Indonesia’s case though it’s not just the dollar to blame: the rupiah has also been under pressure due to concerns about the spending plans of incoming president Prabowo Subianto. “Asian central banks just can’t let down their guard,” said Paul Mackel, global head of foreign-exchange research at HSBC Holdings Plc in London. Given that weak currencies often stoke price pressures, “it could also mean that actually the last mile of inflation is not only difficult for the US, it could be for a number of different economies,” he said.

China is prioritizing exchange-rate stability but may have to use more tools to keep yuan depreciation at bay if the dollar continues to strengthen, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. in Singapore.Still, while there are few signs the dollar rally is about to let up, some analysts at least suggest this may be a decent time to start returning to some of the most beaten up currencies.

