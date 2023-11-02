Cucho Hernandez scores two goals to help Crew beat Atlanta United in MLS playoffs

Atlanta has only won four of its last 35 away matches in all competitions, with 18 losses, dating to 2022. Hernández scored his first goal in first-half stoppage time. After an Atlanta turnover, Diego Rossi started a counterattack by sending a long pass to the Hernández, who beat his defender to send a shot inside the near post.

Hernández, who was 5 for 5 from the penalty spot during the regular season, converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute to give Columbus multiple goals in a match for a league-high 22nd time this season.

Atlanta was without Thiago Almada, who led the MLS with 19 assists this season, after he was sent off on Decision Day.

