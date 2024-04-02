CSC Nouvelon: Providing Excellence in French-Language Catholic Education

The CSC Nouvelon offers a French-language Catholic education recognized for its excellence. With nearly 5,650 students spread across 37 educational locations, including 27 elementary schools, 9 secondary schools, and Carrefour Option+ (a secondary school also offering adult education programs), the CSC Nouvelon provides a conducive learning environment and a quality educational program from early childhood to adulthood.

It has around 1,600 employees and consists of 12 school trustees and 2 student trustees. Located in the heart of a dynamic and predominantly French-speaking territory, the CSC Nouvelon holds a prominent position among French-language school boards in Ontario and French Canada. The CSC Nouvelon's territory includes the communities of Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Espanola, Greater Sudbury, Hornepayne, Michipicoten, North Shore, Sault Ste. Marie, and Sudbury East

