Crypto Spring: Exchange-Traded Funds Expected to Kick Off Next Bull Market

The end of a crypto winter and the start of a new bull market cycle has historically been a confusing time in the cryptocurrency market as hodlers who made it through the depths of the bear market are still traumatized by the downturn and have to learn to switch from survival mode to actively engaging with the market.

Volatility usually spikes, leading to fast gains and equally fast losses, which can make it tricky to know if the winter is in fact over, or if it's merely another fakeout pump designed to give the day traders something to do. This time around, developments related to exchange-traded funds have been credited with ushering in a ‘crypto spring,’ and it looks as though the eventual approval will be enough to kick off the next bull market, according to some analysts. “Well, something has changed,” said ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood during an interview with Yahoo Finance. “So we had put in, a number of times, a filing and we were just denied, never got any questions really, never got any response. This time, this summer, we got questions back from the SE





🏆 12. KitcoNewsNOW » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CoinEx crypto exchange introduces Crypto LoansWith novel functionality, CoinEx platform allows cryptocurrency enthusiasts to get necessary liquidity without selling their Bitcoin (BTC).

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 12. / 77,616 Read more »

USO Fund Reclaims Crown of World’s Top Oil Exchange-Traded ProductThe United States Oil Fund, or USO, became the world’s biggest oil ETF for the first time since January.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 12. / 77,616 Read more »

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,046.74, down 68.90 points): TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $46.59 on 9.1 million shares.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 12. / 77,616 Read more »

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,986.49, down 60.25 points): Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $44.14 on 13.4 million shares.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 12. / 77,616 Read more »

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,947.85, down 38.64 points): Enbridge...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 12. / 77,616 Read more »

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,947.85, down 38.64 points): Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $44.53 on 10.5 million shares.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 12. / 77,616 Read more »