Crypto’s Memecoin Fervor Stalls as Bets on Fed Rate Cuts Recede

The enthusiasm for memecoins in the crypto market is slowing down as expectations for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve diminish. Deutsche Bank suggests that Glencore might consider switching its listing to the US. A fintech company backed by Fidelity aims for 30% growth and $1 billion in revenue. Votorantim, a Brazilian company, is looking into infrastructure for new deals. EQT is close to finalizing a $3 billion deal for compliance risk firm Avetta. Autodesk is investigating its own accounting practices, causing a decline in shares. Verve pauses a gene-editing trial for high cholesterol treatment. Ares sells a $113 million Denver office mortgage for its land value. China urges traders to limit the arrival of overseas corn. A survey reveals that almost half of Canadians feel stuck at work. Suggestions are made to shift parked RRSP contributions into drive. As grocery prices rise and budgets tighten, food waste is no longer an option. Dale Jackson discusses 4 tax tools to maximize investments. It is recommended to tap into home equity for retirement income, according to a financial commentator. A study finds that using emojis in service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%.

