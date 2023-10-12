Crypto Entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao: From Riches to Troubles

Crypto entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao was named the richest Canadian in early 2022, with a net worth of $125 billion. But as his empire grew, so did his troubles. Then came the crash.I spoke with Changpeng Zhao, he was explaining the intricacies of Chinese martial arts. It was March of 2021, and I had joined the Vancouver billionaire and CEO of Binance—the world’s largest platform for buying and selling cryptocurrency—on a group audio call on Clubhouse, then an exclusive chat app.

“A junior kung fu student will have a plan,” said Zhao, who is a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. For Zhao, that kind of thinking is entirely too rigid. “If the opponent is dynamic,” he said, “a preset of moves does not work very well.” Rich, successful men tend to see everything as an analogy for business. Zhao has developed an opposing tack to those newbie kung fu students, a decide-and-execute strategy that’s been an integral part of Binance’s operating model from its startup days in 2017 to no





