Crustal Fault Discovered near Elk Lake

A tiny bump in the trail around Elk Lake hides a crustal fault that could potentially span for 72 kilometres into the Haro Strait. To the untrained eye, it’s nothing more than a tiny bump in the trail that surrounds Elk Lake. For Theron Finley, a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria in the earthquake geology department, it’s much more.It runs beneath Elk Lake, over Cordova Ridge and into Cordova Bay.

“The fault line actually runs right along the edge of this slope,” said Finley as he pointed to the lump in the trail.“We know that the damage and the shaking would be quite severe, especially close to the fault,” said Nick Harrichhausen, researcher with the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique in France.It’s a scenario that researchers believe played out roughly 3,000 years ago.The fault line was discovered through LiDAR data gathered by the province. LiDAR uses lasers to scan an area from the air, removing foliage and buildings in the process.“We had access to this LiDAR,” said Harrichhause





