Cruise into adventure – Shuswap-style!

Thinking of the ideal memory-making vacation, the kind you’ll be reliving with family or friends for years to come, what comes to mind?

Gorgeous scenery, blue skies and sun-kissed waters, definitely, along with that dynamic duo of recreation and relaxation. How about soaking in the sights and experiences without having to drive or unpack between stops? And the only people you need to enjoy them with are those you invite on board…

It’s time to experience the perfect houseboat vacation at one of the West Coast’s favourite destinations: Shuswap Lake. “The lake and all there is to do here is definitely a major draw, and a fully equipped houseboat is the perfect way to enjoy it,” says Braydon Roebuck, Operations Manager from the Sicamous-based Twin Anchors Houseboats.While the Shuswap gets a lot of love during the height of summer, late spring and late summer both offer terrific opportunities for a sun-soaked getaway. headtopics.com

With temperatures in the 20s, beach time and water sports are favourite activities. Bring along your own gear or visit seadogboatsales.com to rent paddleboards, kayaks, Sea-doos, wakeboard boats, pontoons and more, then refuel from your adventures at the must-visit Shark Shack floating restaurant, delighting locals and visitors alike since 2008.

Pull up to shore to sip and sample at some of the Shuswap’s top wineries, enjoy a round of golf or hike to enjoy spectacular views and rushing waterfalls. Of course, you’ll also find countless other things to do in the Sicamous area or around Old Town Bay Marina.Twin Anchors offers 12 styles of houseboats, with options for couples to groups of 28 (thanks to Canada’s largest houseboat, the Legacy 94!). headtopics.com

Read more:

TerraceStandard »

Man who killed 11-year-old girl in 2013 collision arrested in ShuswapNew charges include assault, unlawful confinement, dangerous driving, impaired driving Read more ⮕

Guelph council approves new parks and recreation master planThe 130-page document contains 97 recommendations with an overall price tag of $17.35 million. Read more ⮕

Vancouver marks record year with 1.25 million cruise ship passengers in 2023Industry bounces back as the final cruise ship of the season leaves Canada Place Read more ⮕

WHL Roundup: Hurricanes cruise past Thunderbirds 5-0LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Kooper Gizowski scored two goals, Harrison Meneghin earned a 22-save shutout and the Lethbridge Hurricanes took a dominant 5-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

WHL Roundup: Hurricanes cruise past Thunderbirds 5-0LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Kooper Gizowski scored two goals, Harrison Meneghin earned a 22-save shutout and the Lethbridge Hurricanes took a dominant 5-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

WHL Roundup: Hurricanes cruise past Thunderbirds 5-0LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Kooper Gizowski scored two goals, Harrison Meneghin earned a 22-save shutout and the Lethbridge Hurricanes took a dominant 5-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday. Read more ⮕