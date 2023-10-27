Crown given probe suggesting 3 RCMP officers be charged in B.C. man’s death

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has completed its investigation into the July, 2021 death of a Wet’suwet’en man in Campbell River and has sent the file to B.C. Crown Counsel for consideration of charges against three officers.

A press release sent from Pivot Legal Society says that on Oct. 27, “after more than two years, B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has completed its investigation into the 2021 killing of Jared ‘Jay’ Lowndes.”

Lowndes was killed by RCMP officers on the morning of July 8, 2021 in the parking lot of the Willow Point Tim Hortons in Campbell River. During the incident, a police dog was also killed and the dog’s handler was injured. In December 2022, the IIO announced that it would be asking Crown counsel to consider charges against the three officers. headtopics.com

“The IIO has filed its investigation with BC Prosecution Service, who is asked to consider criminal charges against three Campbell River, B.C., RCMP officers,” the release says. This update is the next step in the process, which Meghan McDermott, Policy Director at the BC Civil Liberties Association says is a relief, but “today’s announcement is a reminder that police oversight in B.C. and across Canada is slow, opaque and cannot deliver justice to families.

Laura Holland, Lowndes’ mother, says that she is “anticipating another long wait as to whether the Crown will pursue criminal charges against the three unnamed officers still on duty and living in Campbell River. Assuming that the Crown prosecutor will do the right thing and bring criminal charges against these officers, it will be only one small step in proving that Canada is truly invested in ‘Reconciliation. headtopics.com

