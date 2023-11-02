Cross-examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard's Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence last week, and said he has never done the things the five complainants have accused him of. The Crown attorney has been challenging statements Nygard previously made to police and in court, suggesting inconsistencies in his remarks.

Nygard denied suggestions that he may have lied to a Toronto police detective who questioned him in October 2021 about the allegations.

