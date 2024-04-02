Crosby secures 19th straight point-per-game season, tying Gretzky. Booker scores 52 points to lift Suns over Pelicans. Raptors expecting Barrett, Quickley back on Tuesday against Lakers. World Series-winning BoSox president Lucchino dead at 78. Canzone hits three-run homer, Mariners hold on to beat Guardians. Jung, Garcia homer to power Rangers to rout of Rays. Riders add Claypool to neg list, yet to contact WR. Stampeders sign veteran American linebacker Salmon.

With plenty of talent present, which players stood out from the pack at CFL combine? QB Bauman discusses journey to CFL combine, learning curve with Canadian game. Roughriders sign former Notre Dame QB Coan. Duke coach-in-waiting Scheyer: Goal is to 'win the whole damn thing' for Krzyzewski. Sinner tops Dimitrov for Miami Open title. Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe reach Miami Open doubles semifinals. Defending Miami champ Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals. PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - R

Crosby secures 19th straight point-per-game season, tying GretzkyWith a three-point night on Monday against the New York Rangers, Sidney Crosby secured a point-per-game pace for the 19th straight season since entering the league.

Sidney Crosby deserves love for the Selke TrophyCrosby has 76 points in 71 games, averaging 20:08 of ice time with the Penguins this season.

Connor McDavid has goal, 2 assists and Oilers cruise past Sidney Crosby and Pens 4-0PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Darnell Nurse scored twice in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers eased past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 on Sunday.

