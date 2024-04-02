Crosby's future, Matthews' pursuit of 70 goals, and more in the world of sports

'What would you like to see for Crosby in the future?' 'Hall of Famer' Matthews' pursuit of 70 goals is fuelling Leafs Guentzel and Kuznetsov have been a perfect fit for the Hurricanes as they eye a long playoff run Spurs rule starters Vassell, Sochan out for the season Will Blue Jays' inconsistencies on offence be an issue all season? Astros' Blanco throws first no-hitter of season to beat Blue Jays Riders add Claypool to neg list, no plans to contact WR Stampeders sign veteran American

linebacker Salmon With plenty of talent present, which players stood out from the pack at CFL combine? QB Bauman discusses journey to CFL combine, learning curve with Canadian game Roughriders sign former Notre Dame QB Coan Duke coach-in-waiting Scheyer: Goal is to 'win the whole damn thing' for Krzyzewski Sinner tops Dimitrov for Miami Open title Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe reach Miami Open doubles semifinals Tiger's special bond with The Masters Ciganda shoots 6-under 66 in blustery conditions to share lea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crosby, Penguins spoil Guentzel’s return to Pittsburgh, beat HurricanesSidney Crosby had a goal and an assist and the Penguins scored two goals on five shots in the second period, spoiling Jake Guentzel’s return to Pittsburgh with a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

NHL power rankings: Jake Guentzel has been perfect for Carolina Hurricanes as they take top spotThe Canes also see the biggest jump in this week’s rankings, while the Devils see the biggest drop… again.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Canucks, Golden Knights among six-plus suitors for GuentzelAs the Pittsburgh Penguins shape up as sellers ahead of Friday's trade deadline, there appears to be a long list of suitors for pending unrestricted free agent Jake Guentzel.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Ice Chips: Guentzel skates with Hurricanes, return unknownKeep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Ice Chips: Guentzel skates with Hurricanes, return unknownPittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel skated with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, but it is still uncertain when he will return to the lineup.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Ice Chips: Guentzel skates with Hurricanes, return unknownPittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel skated with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, but it is still uncertain when he will return to the lineup.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »