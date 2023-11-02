Criminals with recognizable face tattoos keep somehow evading Ontario police

Many have noted both the trend of wanted criminals in the area having more face tattoos than naked face skin, and of authorities failing to catch them despite this fact. This second tatted offender is 36-year-old Kyle Ball, who is allegedly behind an Oct. 24 assault that landed a man in hospital.

While his tattoos differ from"The Joker" Michael Stamatakos's — a large tribal piece covers exactly one half of Ball's face, with the other empty — Ball is similarly small in stature, described as 5'3" and of a slim build.

He is also more violent, as he is wanted for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, mischief and uttering threats. The force is advising residents not to approach him if he's spotted as a result, though officers note he is"not considered an imminent public safety risk.", he makes an appearance on social media to troll local police's efforts to apprehend him since the two seem to have so much in common.

