Crime Stoppers releases images of suspect in Burnside convenience store armed robbery

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released surveillance photos of a suspect in an Oct. 8 armed robbery at a convenience store on Burnside Road West.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect entered the store about 1:25 a.m. and threatened an employee with a black revolver-style handgun, and demanded cash and cigarettes.The suspect is described as six-foot-one with a slim build and a male voice, and was wearing a grey-and-black face covering, a grey hoodie, a red-and-black flannel shirt, medium-washed jeans, an orange-and-dark-blue tuque and grey work gloves.

