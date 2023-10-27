Crime scenes cleared, police urge respect for victims' privacy

Nearly four days after a mass murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three children and another woman, Sault Police have finished processing the crime scenes at two separate houses.

As of this afternoon, forensic investigators are no longer at the homes on Tancred Street and Second Line East that have been surrounded by yellow police tape since Monday night. In a news release issued this afternoon, Chief Hugh Stevenson also urged reporters and community members to respect the privacy of victims and their families.

“I want to stress, once again, the importance of respecting the victims and people affected by this tragedy,” the police chief said. “I urge community members and media alike: please respect their right to privacy. We have received numerous calls asking the service to relay that message. Please, allow them time to grieve the loss of their loved ones.” headtopics.com

Police say they are not releasing further details about the case to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

