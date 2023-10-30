Cricket-Talismanic Rohit leads India's blemish-free campaign by example

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWireNEW DELHI (Reuters) - Virat Kohli remains the cynosure of all eyes wherever and whenever India plays but skipper Rohit Sharma has quietly grown into the team's undisputed talisman leading their blemish-free campaign in the home World Cup.

His captaincy has been spot on so far -- be it recognising their strength in chasing targets rather than setting it, or sticking to a horses-for-courses mantra while picking the playing XI, or get the best out of his bowlers.

The 36-year-old, widely admired for his lazy elegance, fell for a duck against Australia in their tournament opener but has since been dominating the powerplay overs to put India in charge. For a change, India could not make the most of the powerplay, managing 35-2 in the first 10 overs, and were 40-3 in the 12th over with Kohli among the dismissed batters. headtopics.com

Known for destroying rival attacks, Rohit proved he could rebuild an innings as well as he combined in a 91-run stand with KL Rahul to resuscitate India. "It's just not about going and playing my shots," the opener said after helping India clinch the bowler-dominated contest against holders England.

