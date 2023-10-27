Credit card companies are having 'a strong year': Analyst

). All three reported growth in spending volumes across their customer bases last quarter, signaling consumers are still opening their wallets despite high inflation and economic uncertainty.

Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate, notes that while debt levels and prices are rising, the strong job market is fueling continued growth in credit card spending. Rossman believes credit card companies are"having a strong year," despite big fears of delinquencies and defaults.

"Honestly, from a bank standpoint, this is almost the best possible environment. This is a kind of Goldilocks scenario," Rossman tells Yahoo Finance, adding:"Balances are up, spending is up, debt is up, interest rates are up and yet people are actually paying this money back."Your TFSA can be taxed, but it likely won't be if you hold a small position in Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock. headtopics.com

Warren Buffett is set to indirectly bet on a tiny nation that's the world's fastest-growing economy and an emerging oil superpower Warren Buffett's company owns a piece of Chevron, which just struck a deal to acquire Hess, a key player in Guyana's oil boom.Jamie Golombek: The interest rate on any tax debt you owe to the CRA will rise to a whopping 10% come Jan. 1TORONTO — The Canadian dollar has dipped against its U.S. counterpart following the Bank of Canada's decision to hold its key interest rate at five per cent. Here's what it means for Canadians.

A famed trader known as '50 Cent' is making a big bet that the world's worst-performing currency is about to surge 'violently' Ruffer, a UK-based fund known for winning bets made in the volatility market, is now hoping for a big upswing in the Japanese yen.Between shoplifting, return scams and even acts of violence, crime is on the rise at grocery stores. But now, criminals are targeting not just supermarkets, but unsuspecting shoppers who are simply...Blue-chip TSX banks such has Toronto-Dominion Bank are undervalued and offer you to benefit from a high dividend payout. headtopics.com

Read more:

YahooFinanceCA »

Network and Telecommunication AnalystReporting to the Supervisor of Information Technology / System Administrator, the Network and Telecommunication Analyst applies advanced technical knowledge and expertise in the design, planning, and deployment of a broad range of network systems and Read more ⮕

Paralysis gripping U.S. Congress stunts national response to Israel-Hamas war: analystSince Kevin McCarthy was ousted as U.S. House speaker earlier this month, Republicans have been gripped with infighting and indecision. This congressional chaos comes as global crises are spiralling out of control, writes political analyst Eric Ham in a column for CTVNews.ca. Read more ⮕

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgradesInside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions Read more ⮕

Shiba Inu could be poised for a rally, analyst findsAs the general crypto market witnesses a bull run, Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] key technical indicator has 'flashed' a buy signal. Read more ⮕

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgradesInside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions Read more ⮕

Amazon has a lot more efficiencies it can unlock: AnalystTech giant Amazon (AMZN) reported third-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates this quarter, with operating income increasing more than 300% year-over-... Read more ⮕