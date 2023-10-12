Creating a Sense of Community for Seniors

Too often, dementia patients are treated as a collection of needs and symptoms to manage, rather than real people with unique life stories, preferences and habits. I didn’t exactly have a normal home life growing up. My parents ran a foster home in Alberta and provided kids who had difficult childhoods with a loving home. There were often 30 to 50 kids living with us. This taught me to value connection and community.

I graduated from the University of British Columbia with a degree in community recreation in 1975 and worked for several years in the recreation department in Richmond. In 1989, an opportunity came up to work as the general manager for a new senior residence in Richmond with a senior living company called Verve. I initially managed existing senior homes, and later had a hand in designing new ones. I wanted seniors to have a sense of community, so I designed solo living units with shared spaces where people could interact and form connections

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NTVNEWSNL: Nine seniors recognized at 2023 Seniors of Distinction AwardsNine seniors were recognized for their hard work and volunteerism at the 2023 Seniors of Distinction Awards. The awards are meant to recognize the diversity, contributions and achievements of older persons and seniors throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. This year there was a total of 19 nominations for the 2023 Seniors of Distinction Awards.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more »

CBCOTTAWA: Seniors 'gobsmacked' as community centre again becomes emergency shelterHeron Road Community Centre, seen at left, is well-used and draws many patrons who walk or bicycle from the nearby community.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Housing complex to provide safe community for pioneering generation of Winnipeg 2SLGBTQ+ seniorsAn affordable housing complex for 2SLGBTQ+ seniors — the first of its kind in Canada — is expected to make a huge difference for its residents in their golden years.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Committee recommends targeting leakers, creating foreign agent registry to curb foreign interferenceExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Advocates call out high cost of RSV vaccine for New Brunswick seniorsThe cost of the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine is about $270 in New Brunswick and advocates say that is cost prohibited for most seniors.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Creating naturehood: Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary marks 100 yearsMigratory bird sanctuaries were designed as a respite for millions of birds on their long migrations, serving as places to feed, nest and rear their young, but they have become about much more than migrating birds

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »