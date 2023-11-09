CPP Investments head pitches Calgary business crowd on benefits of staying in CPP

United States Treasuries fell after a surge that put global bonds on the verge of erasing their 2023 losses, with traders weighing mixed readings on U.S. retail sales andTwo-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, climbed five basis points to about 4.9 per cent. Stocks edged higher, following a rally that was turbocharged by short covering and bets the Fed’s tightening cycle is over. Target Corp.

soared on earnings that beat forecasts as the big-box retailer recovers from its recent profit-busting pileup of merchandise. U.S. retail sales slowed in October and prior months were revised higher, suggesting some resiliency going into the holiday season. Prices paid to U.S. producers unexpectedly declined by the most since April 2020, adding to evidence that inflationary pressures are abating across the economy. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.25 per cent to 4,508.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.25 per cent to 34,914.60 while the Nasdaq Composite rose

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: CPP Investments says it earned 0.1% net return in second quarterThe fund manager says it saw losses in fixed income and weakness in public equities as global markets declined

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

SOOTODAY: CPP Investments earned 0.1% net return in second quarterTORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board earned a net return of 0.1 per cent in its second quarter. The fund manager says it saw losses in fixed income and weakness in public equities as global markets declined.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Higher-income earners will soon contribute more to CPP, but get more tooJamie Golombek: A second CPP contribution rate and earnings ceiling is being introduced in 2024

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Higher-income earners will soon contribute more to CPP, but get more tooExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: Albertans charging ahead with EVs as Calgary dealerships report record salesMore people are driving electric vehicles (EV) in Alberta, though the industry believes more incentives and improved infrastructure could help improve the shift to the green technology.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Telecoms must up network investments to meet growing demand for mobile data: reportTORONTO — A new report says phone carriers will need to boost their network investments as it forecasts data consumption in Canada could double by 2027.

Source: SooToday | Read more »