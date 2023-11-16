CPKC Women’s Open Wins LPGA Tour's Tournament of the Year

The CPKC Women’s Open has won the LPGA Tour’s highest tournament honour for the second consecutive year. The event, hosted Aug. 24-27 at Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, was named the back-to-back winner of tour's tournament of the Year at the LPGA's annual year-end tournament awards Wednesday night.

