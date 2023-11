CP NewsAlert: Canada's immigration targets to level out in 2026

OTTAWA — New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

