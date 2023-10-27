Coyotes’ Travis Dermott says forcing NHL’s hand by defying league memo on Pride tape ‘had to be done’

Travis Dermott had a lot on his mind as he carefully wrapped the shaft of his hockey stick with rainbow-coloured tape.

The Arizona Coyotes defenceman was about to become the first player to defy that edict on supporting social causes – including Pride tape for the LGBTQ community.“A bunch of thoughts are going through your head,” Dermott said in a phone interview this week. “But not one of them was, ‘Should I do this or shouldn’t I do this?’ It was more, ‘How fast is it going to blow up? How much is it going to blow up? Is anyone even going to notice?’ “It had to be done.

“I wasn’t happy,” Dermott said of the league’s initial decision. “Since I’ve been a little kid, I thought it was really important to have people to look up to.The 26-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., said working for causes away from the rink is great, but on TV under the bright lights is where there’s the most exposure. headtopics.com

“Important to be that role model that isn’t just doing the right thing when you’re allowed to do the right thing,” Dermott said. “It’s about making waves when something isn’t going the right way, something isn’t being handled correctly.”

The NHL announced in June teams would no longer wear themed threads – Pride nights, Hockey Fights Cancer and military appreciation celebrations all fall under the same umbrella – before games. “This got laid out in front of me,” he said. “And with the amount that I care about (the LGBTQ) community and the amount of ties that I had before doing this, and now the amount of people that have come out of the woodwork saying that this affected them in a way that I didn’t even think was possible ... it lets you know it was probably the right move. headtopics.com

