The NHL had dispatched a memo to teams before the season reiterating its ban on altering on-ice gear for warmups and practices to reflect theme nights.
It also didn't take long for the NHL to backpedal. The league announced less than 72 hours later its ban on using stick tape to support social causes, including rainbow-coloured Pride tape, had been rescinded.
"That's when those little things would be picked up in the most meaningful way, the most powerful way," he said."My parents really made it an important lesson that you want to be the best influence you can for the next generation.Dr. Kristopher Wells, co-founder of Pride Tape, a leading manufacturer of rainbow-coloured tape, thanked Dermott on social media following the NHL's reversal, saying a"huge debt of gratitude" was owed. headtopics.com
The move against rainbow-coloured tape came after the league received widespread criticism last season when a handful of players opted out of wearing Pride-themed warmup jerseys. Then came the decision on Pride tape. Players across the league, including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, expressed their disappointment publicly.He said standing up for a belief isn't always easy, but becoming a father for the first time last year — and with another baby on the way — shifted his perspective.
"Not like I've really established myself — signed a long-term deal — and because of that was comfortable doing this," he said."Definitely some anxious moments where I wasn't sure how it would impact my career. I had crazy ideas going through my head like, 'Am I going to get kicked out of the league? Are they going to fine me? Am I going to get suspended?'But if things went against him, it was going to be on his terms. headtopics.com