COVID VIGNETTE: Childless churches

They are weak but He is strong.”As I write this it's nearly Sunday again, the Christian Sabbath, and a 2020 church e-mail comes to mind. Its purpose was to remind parishioners that next month in-person services at our local church would cease. Which was wise, given COVID's rapid spread at the time. But also sad, since rural churches, more so than their urban counterparts, are social hubs.

So, for that matter, are rural school buildings, hosting as they do concerts, dances and the like from September into June. But the county church is open year-round, mostly for worship and monthly meetings, but also for weddings, baptisms, funerals, Bible study, musical events, plus Christmas and Easter celebrations. In short, a community centre of sorts. even for religion skeptics; a social anchor, especially in time of trouble.Lacking that anchor, longtime churchgoers felt somewhat adrift.

Sure, we can do church by Zoom, but online services, even when done well, as ours is, lack the the personal touch that kindles knowledge and commitment. (Note that the Canadian government, recently pressed to discontinue its longtime policy of conveying citizenship on new immigrants in person, has opted to continue doing so rather than online.) headtopics.com

Even before COVID, churches both urban and rural, ours included, were losing young people. Back then ours had an active drama group, which helped retain teens. And for school-age children there was Sunday School, with Christian Nurture for younger ones. But those programs depended on busy young parents and volunteers to bring them, and with COVID fewer were doing so.

It got to the point where one Sunday, as we sang Warner's lovely hymn, a woman rose and, sobbing, hurriedly exited. When several people followed her to help, she said, “Here we are, singing 'Jesus loves me,'—with not a child present! So sad!” headtopics.com

