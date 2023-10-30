COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake in Canada Falling Despite New Omicron Variant

More than 80 per cent of people in Canada responded, lining up at mass vaccination clinics or booking appointments for their first two doses.

Doctors say it's vital to get this version of the vaccine because it offers protection against the subvariant driving a current rise in COVID-19 cases and also because most Canadians are well past the six-month mark when immunity fades after previous shots or infections.

"This fall, we are at a quite a different place in relation to COVID-19 than in each of the three previous falls — we are in a better place, but we are not in a completely safe place," said Muhajarine, who is also a researcher with Canada's Coronavirus Variants Rapid Response Network. headtopics.com

People can click through to book their appointment immediately, Dix said, noting that the message also reminds them to get their flu shot, which can be booked at the same time. The minister didn't comment on whether the budget for advertising and promoting the COVID-19 vaccine was similar to previous efforts, but said "the text (and email) messages are an invitation system which serve as the best possible promotion."

The agency acknowledged that "the overall advertising budget has decreased in 2023-24" but said its campaigns are "increasingly more targeted to higher risk individuals." "Capacity continues to be a challenge because public health continues to be grossly underfunded in comparison to other parts of, you know, public service and the health-care system," he said, noting there's no word if the additional COVID-19 funding given to public health units during the pandemic will continue past the end of this year. headtopics.com

