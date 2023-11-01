COVID-19: Risk index at high for Peterborough area, 3 new hospitalized cases

The risk index represents the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The index was last at a high level on Oct. 11. The weekly risk index update maintains the case rate and PCR test per cent positivity indicators at “moderate.”. The outbreak indicator and positive rapid antigen tests indicator both remain unchanged at “high” and “very low,” respectively.and 86 reported on Oct. 18.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALCALGARY: Peterborough health officials urge public to get both flu, COVID-19 shotsThe latest COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to any Ontario resident age six months or older and can be administed alongside a flu shot

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Comment: Follow these steps to create a successful public marketA public market needs to be public, not privately operated and mainly motivated by profit.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Peterborough city council endorses pledge to build 4,700 new homes by 2031Peterborough city council has endorsed the Municipal Housing Pledge, which will allow the city to access Ontario's $1.2-billion fund to help municipalities build new homes.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Those over 80 not yet infected with COVID at high risk from infection: studyOlder seniors are being urged to get the updated shot to reduce their risk

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Those over 80 not yet infected with COVID at high risk from infection: studyOlder seniors are being urged to get the updated shot to reduce their risk

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Those over 80 not yet infected with COVID at high risk from infection: studyOlder seniors are being urged to get the updated shot to reduce their risk

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕