Covenant Chain: Mohawk men in tobacco smuggling case cite treaty, win in Quebec court

Following a trial in 2019, White and Montour were found guilty of criminal offences, including failing to pay taxes on tobbaco products. But the pair had requested a stay of criminal proceedings, claiming the government had violated their treaty rights and their ancestral rights relating to the tobacco trade.

In a 366-page written decision rendered today, Quebec Superior Court Justice Sophie Bourque concluded that an overarching oral meta-treaty known as the Covenant Chain is binding and guarantees the defedants the right to trade tobbacco.

Bourque ruled that, as a result, the federal Excise Act did not apply against the two men and ordered a stay on the convictions.

