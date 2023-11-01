Covenant Chain: Mohawk men in tobacco smuggling case cite treaty, win in Quebec court

Following a trial in 2019, White and Montour were found guilty of criminal offences, including failing to pay taxes on tobbaco products. But the pair had requested a stay of criminal proceedings, claiming the government had violated their treaty rights and their ancestral rights relating to the tobacco trade.

In a 366-page written decision rendered today, Quebec Superior Court Justice Sophie Bourque concluded that an overarching oral meta-treaty known as the Covenant Chain is binding and guarantees the defedants the right to trade tobbacco.

Bourque ruled that, as a result, the federal Excise Act did not apply against the two men and ordered a stay on the convictions.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Walmart Tests AI-Powered Supply Chain for Same-Day DeliveryWalmart is testing its next generation supply chain, powered by AI and real-time data, to ensure maximum efficiency in inventory and delivery. The system will allow 80% of the U.S. population to receive same-day delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Brooklyn Man and Two Montreal Residents Charged with Violating U.S. SanctionsA Brooklyn man and two Montreal residents have been charged with smuggling, conspiracy to violate sanctions, and wire fraud conspiracy for allegedly exporting millions of dollars of technology to a Russian-Tajikistan national. The defendants were arrested in New York and prosecutors are seeking to have them jailed pending trial.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Montreal Anti-Racism Group Files Complaint on Behalf of FirefightersA Montreal anti-racism group has filed a complaint with Quebec's human rights commission on behalf of two firefighters who faced racial slurs and insults at work. The group is seeking an investigation and $40,000 in damages for each firefighter.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Anti-racism group says two Black Montreal firefighters faced years of racial abuseMONTREAL — Two Black Montreal firefighters say they have for years been subject to racist abuse from their colleagues and that their managers didn't do anything about it.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: 2 Black firefighters in Montreal faced years of racial abuse, anti-racism group saysA Montreal anti-racism group told reporters Tuesday it filed a complaint with Quebec's human rights commission on behalf of the two firefighters.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Anti-racism group says two Black Montreal firefighters faced years of racial abuseMONTREAL — Two Black Montreal firefighters say they have for years been subject to racist abuse from their colleagues and that their managers didn't do anything about it.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕