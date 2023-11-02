Court orders Santos to halt Barossa pipeline work after indigenous group's request

Earlier this week, Santos said it would defend against the proceedings brought by Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) on behalf of an indigenous group for urgent injunction. The indigenous group on the Tiwi Islands alleged that the pipeline work would impact their cultural heritage, creating a new environmental risk.

Tiwi's traditional owners have commissioned reports from independent experts, confirming, if installed in the current proposed location, the pipeline would damage Sea Country, and areas of cultural significance, according to the EDO website.

Santos, however had said, an independent expert concluded there were no such underwater cultural heritage places, following interviews with around 170 Tiwi people and extensive studies. "The pipelay vessel will hold in Darwin and no pipelay activity linked to the GEP will be undertaken during the interim injunction," Santos said.

The court will sit again on Nov. 13 to determine whether to extend the injunction, it added, with Santos continuing to defend the case.

