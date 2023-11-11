Court Battle Continues Over Ontario's Plan to Build Jail on Heritage Farmland

The court battle to halt Ontario’s plan to build a jail on heritage farmland in Kemptville continued last week with government lawyers opposing a request to release a “laundry list” of documents related to the site-selection process.

In a virtual hearing, opponents of the province’s plan asked Superior Court Justice Robyn Ryan Bell to compel the government to release a “full and accurate” record of the procedure behind its initial decision to build the 235-bed Eastern Ontario Correctional Complex (EOCC) on agricultural land at the former Kemptville College campus.The application, filed by Kemptville residents Kirk Albert and Victor Lachance, seeks the release of documents that predate the government’s August 2020 announcement that Kemptville, along with Brockville and Napanee, would be host communities for new or renovated provincial jail





OttawaCitizen » / 🏆 78. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario asks court to prevent Ottawa from intervening on Highway 413, Ontario PlaceOntario is asking the courts to officially declare the vast majority of the Impact Assessment Act to be of no force and effect

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Ontario asks court to prevent feds from 'holding up' Highway 413, Ontario PlaceDoug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 25. / 60,984 Read more »

Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in TorontoA court battle over Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them has kicked off in Toronto Monday morning.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in TorontoConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Court battle over Ontario ‘Ag-Gag law’ banning undercover farm investigations underwayA Superior Court judge is listening to challenges to Ontario legislation that prevents undercover filming at factory farms believed to be involved in animal abuse.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »

Sudbury paramedics among those honoured by Governor GeneralParamedics from across Ontario honoured for their exemplary service including several from Northern Ontario

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »