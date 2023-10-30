Court arguments on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause begin

A weeklong hearing on one lawsuit to bar Trump from the ballot in Colorado begins Monday, while on Thursday oral arguments are scheduled before the Minnesota Supreme Court on an effort to kick the Republican former president off the ballot in that state.

“We've had hearings with presidential candidates debating their eligibility before — Barack Obama, Ted Cruz, John McCain,” said Derek T. Muller, a Notre Dame law professor, listing candidates challenged on whether they met the constitutional requirement of being a “natural born citizen.” But these cases, Muller added, are different, using an obscure clause of the Constitution with the “incendiary” bar against insurrection.

That means the Colorado and Minnesota cases are taking a more legally sound route to get courts to force election officials to disqualify Trump, as opposed to other lawsuits that seek a sweeping ruling from federal judges that Trump is no longer eligible for the presidency. headtopics.com

“Four years after taking an oath to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the Constitution as President of the United States ... Trump tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 election, leading to a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol to stop the lawful transfer of power to his successor,” alleges the Colorado lawsuit, filed on behalf of Republican and unaffiliated voters by the liberal group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Trump has castigated the lawsuits as “election interference.” His lawyers contend that none of the issues are simple in a provision of the Constitution that hasn't been used in 150 years. The provision allows Congress to grant amnesty — as was done in 1872 to allow former confederates back into government — which has led some to argue that it has no power without an enabling act of Congress. headtopics.com

Trump ballot disqualification trial to begin in ColoradoExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

California's Assault Weapons Ban to Remain in Force as Appeals Court Blocks InjunctionA U.S. appeals court has ruled that California's assault weapons ban will stay in effect while the state attorney general appeals a lower court decision declaring the measure unconstitutional. Read more ⮕

California's Assault Weapons Ban to Remain in Force as Appeals Court Blocks InjunctionA U.S. appeals court has ruled that California's assault weapons ban will stay in effect while the state attorney general appeals a lower court decision declaring the measure unconstitutional. Read more ⮕

Richard Moll, Beloved 'Night Court' Actor, Passes Away at 80Richard Moll, known for his role as 'Bull' Shannon on the sitcom 'Night Court,' has died at the age of 80. Moll's character, Bull, was a gentle giant bailiff with a catchphrase and a sweet world view. After the show ended, Moll continued his career in voice acting and appeared in various films. He did not join the reboot of 'Night Court.' Read more ⮕

Two Men Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Exploiting Youth Due in CourtTwo men who have been accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting youth in the metro area for several years are scheduled to appear in court this week. The charges against them include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference, and forcible confinement. Read more ⮕

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕