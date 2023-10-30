Court arguments on blocking Trump from presidential ballot under ‘insurrection’ clause begin

Former U.S. president Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, in Sioux City, Iowa, on Oct. 29.from running for the White House again enters a new phase this week as hearings begin in two states on lawsuits that might end up reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

Whether the judges keep Trump on the ballot or boot him, their rulings are likely to be swiftly appealed, eventually to the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s highest court has never ruled on the Civil War-era provision in the 14th Amendment that prohibits those who swore an oath to uphold the constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it from holding higher office.

Even if they’re long shots, Muller said, they have a plausible legal path to success and raise important issues.Dozens of cases citing Section Three of the 14th Amendment have been filed in recent months, but the ones in Colorado and Minnesota seem the most important, according to legal experts. That’s because they were filed by two liberal groups with significant legal resources. They also targeted states with a clear, swift process for challenges to candidates’ ballot qualifications. headtopics.com

The plaintiffs in the cases argue the issue is simple: Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, mean he’s disqualified from the presidency just as clearly as if he were not a natural-born citizen, another constitutional prerequisite for the office.

“By instigating this unprecedented assault on the American constitutional order, Trump violated his oath and disqualified himself under the Fourteenth Amendment from holding public office, including the Office of the President.” headtopics.com

The clause has only been used a handful of times since immediately after the Civil War. Trump’s lawyers contend that it was never meant to apply to the office of president, which is not mentioned in the text, unlike “Senator or Representative in Congress” and “elector of President and Vice President.”

Court arguments on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause beginThe campaign to use the U.S. Constitution's “insurrection” clause to bar former President Donald Trump from running for the White House again enters a new phase this week as hearings begin in two states on lawsuits that might end up reaching the U.S. Supreme Court. Read more ⮕

California's Assault Weapons Ban to Remain in Force as Appeals Court Blocks InjunctionA U.S. appeals court has ruled that California's assault weapons ban will stay in effect while the state attorney general appeals a lower court decision declaring the measure unconstitutional. Read more ⮕

California's Assault Weapons Ban to Remain in Force as Appeals Court Blocks InjunctionA U.S. appeals court has ruled that California's assault weapons ban will stay in effect while the state attorney general appeals a lower court decision declaring the measure unconstitutional. Read more ⮕

Richard Moll, Beloved 'Night Court' Actor, Passes Away at 80Richard Moll, known for his role as 'Bull' Shannon on the sitcom 'Night Court,' has died at the age of 80. Moll's character, Bull, was a gentle giant bailiff with a catchphrase and a sweet world view. After the show ended, Moll continued his career in voice acting and appeared in various films. He did not join the reboot of 'Night Court.' Read more ⮕

Two Men Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Exploiting Youth Due in CourtTwo men who have been accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting youth in the metro area for several years are scheduled to appear in court this week. The charges against them include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference, and forcible confinement. Read more ⮕

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕