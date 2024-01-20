Couple Receives Hate Card for Building New Home in Oak Bay

In 2020, Walt van der Rijst and his wife bought a 1914-built home on Monterey Avenue in Oak Bay. After realizing the house was beyond repair, they decided to build a new one. The couple completed their build in February 2023. While most people were positive about their new home, they received a hate card criticizing their house. Van der Rijst found it amusing and posted it on Facebook with a cheeky thank you.





