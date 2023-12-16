Couple Gets Married in Hospital After Terminal Diagnosis

It all began that day her partner Dennis started experiencing chest pains during a hike in the forest and took a detour to the hospital emergency room. 'They were surprised I had walked in,' Dennis Stacey said from his hospital bed during an interview from 2022. 'They thought I should probably have died.' Dennis was diagnosed with an aggressive and inoperable tumour in his heart and placed in palliative care.

'As a dad, you need to look your kids in the eye and tell them all the things you need to tell them to say goodbye,' Dennis says. 'She was like, 'Absolutely,' and ran out the door,' Dennis laughed. 'When she came back (three hours later), there was a wedding.' After Nicala and Dennis exchanged vows (surrounded by a handful of friends and family) in the hospital's courtyard, the couple spent their honeymoon in his hospital room. 'Say, 'I love you.' Say, 'I forgive you,'' Dennis said, stroking his wife's hair and kissing her forehead. 'And before you know it, you're lifted up by it and you're living in pure light and joy.





