Couple blames city for sewage flood in Toronto apartment

A couple in Toronto ’s Bloor West Village neighbourhood say they believe the city is to blame for a flood that filled their basement apartment with sewage in the spring, forcing them to leave the home they had rented for six years. Hannah Spasov said she and her husband Kyle Gibbons received an urgent call from their landlord on May 10, informing them of a flood in their one-bedroom apartment on Old Mill Drive, in the area of Jane Street and Bloor Street West.

They raced home to find a “river” of water flowing through the rooms in their unit and attempted to salvage what they could.“None of us could have expected the second flood that happened the next day,” Spasov told CP24.com on Friday. “The smell, I can’t describe it.” She said on the first day it wasn’t immediately clear that the water flowing into their apartment had been sewage but when the second flood hit, excrement was visible in the water.She said some of her most prized possessions were destroyed, including a yearbook from her and her husband’s final year of high schoo





