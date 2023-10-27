Coun. Leduc now faces potential 30-day suspension

Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc is facing a potential 30-day suspension in pay, not the 10 days the city’s integrity commissioner inadvertently indicated.

Leduc forwarded correspondence from city integrity commissioner David Boghosian to Sudbury.com on Oct. 27, in which it’s noted the 10-day suspension he’d initially indicated was a mistake. The city councillor had until 5 p.m. Oct. 27 to respond, but Leduc told Sudbury.com he would not do so.

“I kind of fear from this integrity commissioner that any type of response is going to further my suspension,” he said, adding that before the upgrade to 30 days, he’d intended on responding.It’s unclear when the integrity commissioner’s final report will be tabled with city council, but their next meeting is scheduled to take place on Nov. 7 beginning at 6 p.m. headtopics.com

The meeting featured Road Surface Recycling vice president technology and research Frank Crupi. His company had been contracted to undertake an asphalt recycling project on The Kingsway but was ordered to stop work due to what a third-party review of their work described as repeated failures to meet city specifications. Crupi spoke against the city’s decision and made various unproven claims about named city staff members.

Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier and Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini also participated in the Sept. 7 meeting, and Boghosian has proposed city council giving them seven-day suspensions. City CAO Ed Archer has already censured the three council members for their involvement in the meeting. Similar to Boghosian’s approach, Archer levied the greatest penalty against Leduc by restricting the city staff members he is allowed to contact directly. headtopics.com

