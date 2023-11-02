Costs, Mortgage Battle Are Focus for Australia Bank Results

“Expecting banks to report on the weak side given the competitive intensity we are still seeing,” said Matthew Haupt, fund manager at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney. “A mix of funding cost increases and operating expenses is likely to see them report on the softer side than expectations,” he said.
ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. is the only major bank to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Index this year. Westpac shares are down 9%, while National Australia Bank Ltd., Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Macquarie Group Ltd. are also posting losses. Macquarie is expected to report soft first-half earnings Friday as weakness in its commodities and global markets business combines with fewer asset sales.
“It is highly anticipated to see from the upcoming earnings that the margin headwind has begun to blow unevenly across the sector, which entails two key watch points: who is leading the way to move past the peak of the net interest margin curve, and who is winning the cash game to stock up for the rainy days ahead,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne.
