Costa Rica seeks to join Canada's North American trade deal

With momentum building south of the border, Costa Rica’s top trade official has brought his pitch to join Canada’s North American trade deal to Ottawa. In December 2022, Costa Rica signalled it was looking to apply to the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) below the 49th parallel.

The bid has received an additional boost after a Republican and Democratic Senator teamed up to put forward a bill to give the White House congressional trade promotion authority to expand the pact, which came into force in the summer of 2020 after years of rocky renegotiations on the preceding North American Free Trade Agreement. “We haven’t received from any member an expression of any opposition,” Costa Rican Foreign Trade Minister Manuel Tovar told The Hill Times during a Dec. 4 interview in the West Block. The accession request was an agenda item for his Dec. 4 meeting with International Trade Minister Mary Ng (Markham–Thornhill, Ont.), Tovar said. “We hope that our rationale will be heard and understood,” he sai





