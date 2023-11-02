Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson

His flair to punctuate the postseason with big hits has become as much a constant as his restrained on-field demeanor — one that broke briefly after his tying homer late in Game 1.Seager ended Zac Gallen's no-hit bid with a single through a hole in a shifted infield leading off the seventh inning and scored his team's first run on Mitch Garver's single as the Rangers won 5-0 to take the World Series in five games.

“I actually sent Seager a limousine to take him to the airport and bring him to Texas when I heard he was going. I wanted him out of the NL West so bad,” Lovullo said Wednesday afternoon.Three years after earning World Series MVP for helping the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay, Seager boosted the Rangers to the first championship in the team's 63 seasons. He had six RBIs against Arizona, finishing his postseason with a .318 average, six doubles, six homers, 15 walks and 12 RBIs in 17 games.

“We threw a gutter ball, basically, down the middle,” said Lovullo, who elected not to intentionally walk Seager. “I’ve got to be better at making that decision.” “I wish I could do the things he can do,” second baseman Marcus Semien said. “I’m in the cage. I’m on the field. I’m doing all this stuff just to be ready to compete. Corey, he gets his position right, and he sees the ball right, and his swing is on point, watch out. And when the playoffs start, it’s to another level.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie JacksonPHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager etched his name alongside three Hall of Famers, hitting 1,270 feet of home runs and getting a breakthrough single that lifted the Texas Rangers to their first World Series title .

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie JacksonPHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager etched his name alongside three Hall of Famers, hitting 1,270 feet of home runs and getting a breakthrough single that lifted the Texas Rangers to their first World Series title .

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie JacksonPHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager etched his name alongside three Hall of Famers, hitting 1,270 feet of home runs and getting a breakthrough single that lifted the Texas Rangers to their first World Series title .

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie JacksonCorey Seager delivers another big hit, named World Series MVP for second time

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie JacksonPHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager etched his name alongside three Hall of Famers, hitting 1,270 feet of home runs and getting a breakthrough single that lifted the Texas Rangers to their first World Series title .

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie JacksonPHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager etched his name alongside three Hall of Famers, hitting 1,270 feet of home runs and getting a breakthrough single that lifted the Texas Rangers to their first World Series title .

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕